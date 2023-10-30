First Alert Forecast: first freeze of the season likely this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Big changes in our weather are taking pace today in the wake of a strong cold front. Expect blustery conditions throughout the day as much cooler air funnels in out of the north with wind gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times. This will result in falling temperatures as the day goes on. A few showers and sprinkles will also be possible over the coming hours from this front. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s by the early morning hours.

TUESDAY: Skies will become sunny throughout the day on Tuesday for Halloween as clouds move out. High temperatures will struggle to warm with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. Make sure to bundle up for those planning on trick-or-treating tomorrow evening. We are expecting to see temperatures quickly fall with clear skies overhead. Overnight lows will drop to the lower and middle 30s, which will lead to the potential of the first frost and freeze of the year. Make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The risk of seeing a frost and freeze will also exist on Thursday morning with near/slightly below freezing temperatures in the forecast. Our temperatures should begin to moderate by late week into the upcoming weekend as southerly flow returns. Highs by this time should return to the 70s with low temperatures also turning slightly warmer.

