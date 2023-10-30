Promote Your Business
Fall is Back With a Bang!

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s here!!

The anticipated cold front is moving through as we speak and bringing polar air that will have us feeling more like winter by Wednesday morning. Today, high temperatures will be reached early in the day, and we will be cooling off during typical peak heating time. Highs across the area will range from the low 50s to the upper 60s. A slim chance of rain will exist throughout the day today and into the overnight hours.

Tonight is going to get chilly! Temperatures out the door tomorrow morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, and we will stay in the 50s in the afternoon hours. That means you’ll need a jacket as you get ready to trick or treat! Temperatures at candy time will cool from the mid 50s to the upper 40s. Wednesday morning will hold our first frost and freeze of the season for most areas. If you miss out on it Wednesday, you’ll likely see it Thursday morning. Temperatures for those two mornings will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cover up those sensitive plants and bring the fur babies inside! Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Thursday we should see low to mid 60s.

Heading into the end of the week and the weekend we will be warming back up a little. However, it won’t be as warm as it has been for the past week. Highs will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s and low 50s.

In the tropics, there are two areas to watch. Neither is expected to bring an impact to us at this time, but we will of course monitor them for further developments.

