Crystal Springs family loses everything in house fire; uses social media to get the word out

By Holly Emery
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Copiah County family continues to recover three weeks after they lost just about everything in a house fire.

On October 7th, Lakeshia Young and her two daughters got news from their neighbors that they never expected.

“I was actually in Miami for a birthday trip. I kind of took it in early that Friday and went to sleep. So once I woke up, it’s like, I had so many calls and texts. ‘Where are you?’ I called my mom, and she was like, your house is on fire, and we weren’t able to save anything,” Young said.

That night, their home was engulfed in flames — burning not only clothes and other necessities but every memory inside.

“The only thing I could think about at that moment was me and my kids’ paintings because we like to draw. My grandmother’s picture — I was devastated about that also because there’s only one, and I didn’t have any copies,” Young said.

That’s when Young took to social media to share what had happened to her family, and the support that followed was something she wasn’t expecting.

“I saw one girl on Tiktok, and she was like, ‘You should start a GoFundMe, and it’ll help you.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you know what, she encouraged me so I’m gonna go ahead and start one.’ And I think it’s made a difference so far because people are willing to help and reach out to me,” Young said.

In just the five days since Young posted the GoFundMe, she’s already received around $500, along with donations and help from friends and neighbors.

“Everybody asked about me, but I don’t need anything. I’m like, ‘I’m okay, just making sure my girls are okay,’” Young said. “I really have to thank her [the woman on TikTok] because she really pushed me with her words because I wasn’t going to start. I don’t want people in my business. But the power of social media is very powerful because I did not expect the video to get that many views!” Young explained.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

