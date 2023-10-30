Corps expected to delay release of Pearl River flood control study

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The release of a study that could determine whether the One Lake Project can move forward will likely be delayed again.

On Monday, WLBT learned that Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, is again expected to postpone the release of the environmental impact statement reviewing various flood control projects for the Pearl River.

One Lake is one of those proposals, which would include creating a roughly 1,500-acre lake on the river from just north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland.

The study was supposed to be released on September 1, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed more time to review comments submitted during the public comment period.

A copy of a statement expected to appear on the Corps’ website states that part of the reason for the delay includes the lack of funding.

In October, WLBT learned the Corps had exhausted $1 million in federal funding set aside for the review. The Corps has located additional funding to do the work but must obtain the “necessary approvals” to utilize the funds.

It was not known how much more was needed for the work.

The Corps will provide an updated schedule on when the study will be completed once the funds are received.

