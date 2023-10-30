Promote Your Business
Brandon teenager found dead inside pickup truck, Hinds Co. sheriff says

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old from Brandon was shot and killed in Raymond Monday morning.

James Aaron Rieder Jr. was found dead inside a white pickup truck, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Deputies discovered the truck around 7:30 a.m. along Magnolia Drive in Raymond.

“The motive for this incident is unknown and under investigation,” Jones said in a statement online.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 601-352-1521 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

