17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old girl has died in a single-car wreck Saturday in Madison County.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

It happened at 7:31 p.m.

Meeks died on the scene, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.