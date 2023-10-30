Promote Your Business
17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55...

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old girl has died in a single-car wreck Saturday in Madison County.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55 when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

It happened at 7:31 p.m.

Meeks died on the scene, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

