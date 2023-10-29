Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20(WVVA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-20 at the Clay Street Exit in Vicksburg.

While traveling west, the vehicle occupied by the two firefighters struck a light pole.

VDN says that Firefighter and Paramedic Jarod Squire, who started in December 2020, and Firefighter and EMT Derico Davis, who started with the Fire Department in November of 2022, were the two involved in the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says
Jackson City Council request uncovers 63 past-due invoices, totaling nearly $600K
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
Diverse religious groups hold vigil to remember and pray for those in Israel amid the ongoing war
Diverse religious groups hold vigil to remember and pray for those in Israel amid the ongoing war
Ashley's Saturday Evening Forecast
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village