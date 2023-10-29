Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-20 at the Clay Street Exit in Vicksburg.

While traveling west, the vehicle occupied by the two firefighters struck a light pole.

VDN says that Firefighter and Paramedic Jarod Squire, who started in December 2020, and Firefighter and EMT Derico Davis, who started with the Fire Department in November of 2022, were the two involved in the crash.

