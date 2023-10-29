Promote Your Business
Two-vehicle accident leads to collision with building at Edgewater Village

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are on the scene following an accident at Edgewater Village in Biloxi.

According to Capt. Grandver Everett with Biloxi PD, two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.(WLOX)

Drivers of both vehicles only suffered minor injuries; damage to the building can be seen between El Saltillo and SweetGrass Dispensary.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

