First Alert Weather: A cold front makes its way through this week bringing our first frost of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: A relatively warm evening continues Saturday night as temperatures will only fall back down into the low 60s. A few clouds will stick around overnight and there could be a few areas of patchy fog that develop overnight but should clear out by Sunday morning.

Sunday: If you are enjoying this warmer weather, Sunday will be the last day to do so as a cold front makes its way through on Monday, bringing much cooler weather. However, for Sunday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s pretty much for all of our viewing area. We won’t really see a chance in temperatures until Monday as the front moves through. Rain chances stay absent for the end of the weekend, but overnight lows will be in the upper 50s as you wake up Monday morning.

Extended forecast: Starting Monday morning, a major cold front will move in from the northwest and continue making its way through the state throughout Monday. Most places will wake up feeling warmer and eventually see falling temperatures throughout the day. Some areas may not make it out of the 60s heading into Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers as the front moves through, but it won’t be much. Winds will also pick up, which could make temperatures feel even cooler. Halloween looks to be on the chilly side with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lows dropping into the 40s for Tuesday evening. Highs throughout the middle of the week may not make it out of the upper 50s and overnight lows will be the low to mid 30s. Our first frost/ freeze will be possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We gradually warm up into the low 70s by the end of the week.

