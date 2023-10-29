Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

BIG Changes are Coming
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
By Todd Adams
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is southbound. That spells out big changes in the forecast. Currently a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM for areas around Hazlehurst to Meridian. Partly cloudy this afternoon and another warm, above average day, with temps in the mid and upper 80s. A cold front is in the vicinity. Maybe some light rain today in north Mississippi, but I think our rainfall in Central Mississippi will hold off until after midnight. This will mainly be light rainfall; no storms should be associated with it. Afterwards, temps will plummet, and winds will pick up. Expect a north wind at 10-15 mph, and gusts to 25 mph. Breezy conditions will continue through mid-week, when freezing temperatures are expected. The Halloween forecast looks to be dry but chilly. There is a frost/freeze potential for overnight Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend, a southerly flow returns and temperatures warm back to average and above.

In the tropics, Tammy has become small and disorganized in the Atlantic. It is no longer qualified as a tropical cyclone. There is also an area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas, with a pretty good chance for development into a tropical depression today or later tonight. Strong wind shear and dry air should make this a short-lived system.

WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS

