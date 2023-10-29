First Alert Forecast: Temperatures take a tumble this week with our first frost/freeze of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Temperatures were on the warmer side with highs in the 80s, but this will all change heading into next week. Overnight, you can expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, the high for Monday may come in the early morning hours as the front moves in on Monday.

Monday: A cold front will make its way through the state bringing the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers. Not everyone will see rain but those that do will only see brief showers. As the front moves through, winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts upwards of 25 mph. The front will be out of the area by Monday night, leaving us with much colder air behind it.

Extended forecast: As you wake up Tuesday morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid 40s but may feel cooler with breezy conditions throughout the day. Your Halloween forecast will be dry but cold as highs may not make it out of the upper 50s. Heading into the evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s for those heading out to trick-or-treat. Wednesday morning will be our first potential frost as lows drop into the 30s. Thursday brings the chance for frost and potential freeze with temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm back up for the end of the week as highs will be back into the 70s.

