Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures take a tumble this week with our first frost/freeze of the season

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Temperatures were on the warmer side with highs in the 80s, but this will all change heading into next week. Overnight, you can expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, the high for Monday may come in the early morning hours as the front moves in on Monday.

Monday: A cold front will make its way through the state bringing the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers. Not everyone will see rain but those that do will only see brief showers. As the front moves through, winds will pick up throughout the day with gusts upwards of 25 mph. The front will be out of the area by Monday night, leaving us with much colder air behind it.

Extended forecast: As you wake up Tuesday morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid 40s but may feel cooler with breezy conditions throughout the day. Your Halloween forecast will be dry but cold as highs may not make it out of the upper 50s. Heading into the evening, temperatures will drop into the 40s for those heading out to trick-or-treat. Wednesday morning will be our first potential frost as lows drop into the 30s. Thursday brings the chance for frost and potential freeze with temperatures in the low 30s. Temperatures warm back up for the end of the week as highs will be back into the 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Evening Forecast

Most Read

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
A body was found on I-55 in DeSoto County. DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Body found on I-55, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says
Jackson City Council request uncovers 63 past-due invoices, totaling nearly $600K
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
WLBT SUNDAY MORNING - TODD ADAMS
First frost of the season possible Wednesday/Thursday
First Alert Weather: A cold front makes its way through this week bringing our first frost of the season