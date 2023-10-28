Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in North Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, the shooting occurred Friday night around 6:23 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cardinal Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was dead upon arrival.

Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspect(s) and motive.

If you have any information on this incident call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.
18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.

Latest News

Russell Gibbs, 46
Jackson man pleads guilty to carjacking man at gunpoint
Man at center of parole controversy arrested for DUI months after release
Man at center of parole controversy arrested for DUI months after release
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
Shooting investigation
One injured following shooting in Brushy Creek