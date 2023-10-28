JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being the first woman football player to appear in an NCAA HBCU Division I game against Bethune-Cookman earlier this season, Leilana Armenta became the first woman in HBCU football history to score points in a competitive game, according to the ESPN Plus broadcast.

[READ: Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history]

Armenta was a perfect 3/3 on her extra point attempts in the Tigers’ game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in their 40-14 win on Saturday.

The freshman, who is also on JSU’s soccer team, was added to the football roster ahead of the game against the Wildcats on September 23 due to injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.