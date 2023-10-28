Jackson City Council request uncovers 63 past-due invoices, totaling nearly $600K

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after we first reported a project would cost $850,000 more due to Jackson’s failure to pay contractors, WLBT has learned there are dozens of more past-due invoices that must be paid before the 2023 fiscal year is closed out.

On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council ordered the administration to provide copies of all past-due invoices to the council auditor within 24 hours.

The order includes a provision saying the council would use its statutory authority to freeze the salaries of employees responsible for fulfilling the order if they failed to comply.

“There has to be something that’s done... to fix this,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “Something is not going on internally when an invoice can sit on a desk for two years.”

WLBT obtained the administration’s response through an open record request filed earlier this week.

Documents show 63 invoices have gone unpaid for more than 45 days, in violation of state statute, and another 14 that will be 45 days past due as of midnight Friday.

State statute requires invoices to be paid within 45 days. Contractors can charge interest if the city fails to do so.

Past-due amounts include nearly $495,000 that was due to JXN Water on August 8, $24,856 for a 12-month cloud subscription due on July 5, and $21,900 for roofing materials for the Pete Brown Golf Course due on June 20.

The $495,000 is a water bill for the Jackson Zoological Park. City officials are disputing that amount, saying it’s too high.

Combined, the 63 past-due invoices total just under $600,000. The other 14 combined are worth another $30,000.

Banks said the information is needed so council members can make better financial decisions.

“You can’t make plans to fix a library when there is a feeling of debt that’s out there [in the form of] unpaid invoices,” Banks said. “In order to make proper decisions, we need to know where we are.”

The order was approved at the same meeting council members took Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka to task for the city’s failure to stay current.

The meeting was held on October 24 but recessed until the following day so council members could discuss claims.

Council Vice President Angelique Lee told Malembeka council members had just learned more than 100 invoices in the Parks and Recreation Department had not been entered into the system so payments could be processed.

She’s concerned how the city’s failure to make those payments impacts minority-owned firms.

“We’re hearing from vendors on a day-to-day basis that they’re not getting paid... especially our Black contractors who are waiting over a year to be paid,” she said. “We can’t have another call after we close out this fiscal year.”

Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell referenced recent reports that an engineering firm needed an additional $850,000 to continue work on the Riverside Drive project after the city failed to pay contractors for more than 250 days.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press briefing on Monday that the failure to pay on that project was a clerical error - the result of contracts not being entered into the city’s Munis billing system.

“At the end of the day, we have to pay our bills,“ Grizzell said. “We don’t want to ruin relationships. We have vendors who are willing to walk away from the city, and not aid us in correcting a lot of things because we are not paying our bills.”

In addition to the slowdown at Riverside, contractors walked off a job at Mill Street also for a lack of payment. Prior to that, in August 2022, a contractor picked up two sewer vacuum trucks after the city failed to make payments on them for three or four months.

Malembeka told the council part of the problem is the city’s financial operations are decentralized, with some departments reporting to him, and others reporting to the city’s chief administrative officer, Louis Wright.

In the short term, Malembeka has set up an email repository where vendors can send invoices. He’s also asked council members to inform him when contractors say they haven’t been paid.

“What you’re saying right now, today, is the same thing you said last year when we were at this place, and nothing has happened,” Banks said. “When we appropriated grant money for there to be a grants division, we went through a whole fiscal year, and nothing happened. And then, on the end of this closeout, we don’t have claims until we already are in a council meeting.”

Malembeka said it takes time to put new processes in place, and that one city, in particular, took three years to implement changes similar to the ones he’s trying to put in place here.

“Long Beach... It took them about three years. In our situation, part of the issues we’ve had is the way our Department of Administration and Finance has been structured,” he said. “We presented a person that I wanted to lead in that effort that was obviously not confirmed. So, we had to shift the process.”

Banks says the order wasn’t so much to point the finger at Malembeka, but to get the situation straightened out.

“When I hear a director tell me that [there] was an invoice sitting on somebody’s desk that’s three years old and we just found it, that’s a problem. Because at that point, we’re out of compliance.”

