The End Zone: No. 9 Warren Central scores game-winning touchdown to beat Callaway to win region

By Garrett Busby, Joseph Doehring, Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a shaky start, the number nine-ranked Warren Central Vikings comeback to beat the Callaway Chargers at Hughes Field in the final seconds of the game to win their region and clinch their spot in the 2023 MHSAA 6A playoffs.

Click here to view scores from Week 11 across Central Mississippi.

No. 9 Warren Central at Callaway

Caption

The Callaway Chargers hosted the Warren Central Vikings at Hughes Field in Jackson with playoff hopes on the line.

The Chargers started the game with a spark, with quarterback Kantrell Thomas Jr. finding Ole Miss commit Jeremy Scott on the slant route, who then outran five Vikings to take it 55 yards into the end zone to give Callaway an early 6-0 lead.

Shortly after, The Vikings, who seemed shell-shocked at the time, fumbled the snap out of the back of the end zone, and the Chargers were awarded a safety. Callaway took an 8-0 lead at the break with an upset looming.

But in the second half, the Viking offense erupted for 27 points. The first touchdown came from Warren Central’s Aden Green.

The Chargers had a 14-13 early in the fourth quarter when Scott made a ridiculous catch to score another touchdown for Callaway and give the Chargers a 20-13 lead.

With two minutes left to play, the Vikings were able to notch another score to tie the game. And with just seven seconds left on the clock, Eric Collins crosses the byline to break Charger hearts and claim the victory 27-20 to secure the region title for Warren Central.

Terry at Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg shuts out Terry 39-0.

Hartfield vs. Jackson Academy

The Hawks goes undefeated for a full season for the first time in program history, thumps JA 40-13.

MRA at PCS

MRA gets road victory the Bobcats 56-10.

Jackson Prep vs. Madison St. Joseph

Jackson Prep ends losing streak, beats the Bruins 31-20.

Clinton Christian vs. Columbia Academy

Clinton Christian beats Columbia Academy 36-14 in a playoff matchup.

No. 2 Brandon vs. Meridian

Brandon beats Meridian 41-35 on Senior Night.

No. 8 Pearl at No. 3 Oak Grove

Oak Grove hands Pearl second-straight loss, beats the Pirates 31-13.

Northwest Rankin at Petal

NWR’s comeback effort falls short as the Cougars lose to Petal 38-31.

Clinton vs. Germantown

The Arrows lose to the Mavericks 42-35

Madison Central at No. 5 Starkville

The defending 6A champs dominate Madison Central 39-7.

Vicksburg at Columbus

The Gators beat Columbus 36-24.

