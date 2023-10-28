Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company they paid for work to be done on their dream home that reportedly wasn’t ever completed.

According to the Bontrager couple, they paid Matt Rollmann, owner of Rollmann Heating and Cooling, $28,825.60 in June of 2022 for a new HVAC system. But, more than a year later, the work still wasn’t being done and they weren’t able to move forward with the new home build.

Earlier this month, Kevin Bontrager reached out to KWCH and the FactFinder12 team for help.

“It’s been very frustrating. I do not have that money in the budget. Right now, we are scrambling to find out what we can do financially to even finish this project. We’re having to redo our financing completely,” Bontrager said.

This week, KWCH reports that Rollmann has returned the money Bontrager paid him for the installation of an HVAC system that was not completed.

Bontrager said he did previously file a police report with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office regarding the situation.

Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton said his team is continuing to investigate.

“I was informed that Mr. Rollmann had made restitution to Mr. Bontrager,” Stanton said. “Under Kansas law, the fact a suspect makes restitution does not affect whether a crime was committed. This development will not be determinative of our prosecution decision.”

The DA’s office told the FactFinder12 team that this was not the only case filed against Rollmann and that he had been previously charged with felony theft for taking money for a job and not completing the work.

The FactFinder12 team reported it called Rollmann and left him a voicemail during their initial report, but he did not return their calls.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who may have had an issue with Rollmann Heating and Cooling to contact its office at 620-694-2735.

