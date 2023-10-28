Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard. (CPW/ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (CNN) - A security guard in Colorado is recovering after an attack by a bear.

The incident, which happened Monday night at the St. Regis Aspen Resort, was caught on camera.

People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.

When the security guard turned a corner, he apparently startled the bear. The bear responded by swiping the guard’s back and knocking him to the ground.

Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.

The guard managed to get away and call 911. He was hospitalized, but released Tuesday morning.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear Monday night, but it initially escaped. They didn’t catch up with it until early Wednesday morning.

The bear was found in a tree near a park where it was tranquilized and later euthanized, wildlife officials said.

During their search, wildlife officials said they found eight other bears moving around downtown Aspen.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.
18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station