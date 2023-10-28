Bay St. Louis man arrested, charged for uncle’s murder

ANSLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Devin Schwartz, 25, of Bay St. Louis, is in custody and charged with murder following the shooting death of 61-year-old Marvin Schwartz in the Ansley community on Saturday.

Officials say the shooting took place just before 6 a.m. following an argument between the two. According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, Devin fired around 8-12 shots from outside Marvin’s home and into the residence. Devin called 911 shortly after and told an operator that he believed he had shot someone.

The suspect then arrived at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, who contacted Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was also called in to process the crime scene.

“We’re still trying to put all of that together,” Sheriff Adam said in reference to what spurred the confrontation.

Devin is charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond at the Hancock County Detention Center.

