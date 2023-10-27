Promote Your Business
Woman’s car stolen, later sold on Facebook Marketplace in better condition

People stole the woman's car, cleaned it up and sold it online. (Source: WHBQ)
By Domnique Dillon, WHBQ via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBQ) – A woman whose car was stolen got a small stroke of good luck when police recovered her vehicle - the people who took her car had cleaned it up.

Samantha McCray was stopped in her tracks when she went outside to head to work but saw her car was missing.

“I looked over and I saw it was a piece of glass over there out on the driveway and I was like, ‘Dang, they got me,’” McCray said.

Surveillance footage showed two vehicles pulling up to her home.

One person busted out her window and drove away in a matter of seconds.

McCray said she followed up with the Memphis Police Department about her car but was asked to wait for an update.

“After a few days of letting them do their job, I called and I found out that they found my car, but they never notified me,” she said.

McCray learned that within 24 hours of her car being stolen, the crooks fixed her broken window, detailed the car, reprogrammed her key and sold it on Facebook Marketplace.

To add insult to injury, Mcray’s vehicle was not stored at the police department’s impound lot, where she was told storage fees would have been waived.

Instead, Davenport Towing and Recovery had her car because the impound lot was full, forcing McCray to shell out more than $300 to get her car back.

“As long as I got my car back, they’re happy. But I’m not happy, because I need these people to be held accountable,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

