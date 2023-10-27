Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is recovering after she was shot early Friday morning in downtown Jackson.

It happened at Pearl and South West streets.

Around 3:30 a.m. Capitol Police officers said they were patrolling near E. Capitol Street when someone notified them of an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers got out of their vehicles, they found the woman, who was transported to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, Capitol Police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson
The Flora Incident
The Flora Incident

Latest News

Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.
National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer
Mayor says no malicious intent behind accidental death of Dexter Wade.
Lumumba discusses Dexter Wade
Mayor holds annual State of the City address; also speaks on death of man killed by off-duty...
At State of the City address, mayor speaks on death of man killed by off-duty officer
Mayor holds annual State of the City address; also speaks on death of man killed by off-duty...
Mayor holds annual State of the City address; also speaks on death of man killed by off-duty officer
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg