Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is recovering after she was shot early Friday morning in downtown Jackson.

It happened at Pearl and South West streets.

Around 3:30 a.m. Capitol Police officers said they were patrolling near E. Capitol Street when someone notified them of an individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers got out of their vehicles, they found the woman, who was transported to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, Capitol Police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

