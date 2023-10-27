Woman accused of stealing over $1K in merchandise from Ridgeland business

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is looking for a woman who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business there.

Police did not release any other information about the business or items stolen.

Investigators would only release an image of the individual they’re looking for.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect or anyone with similar cases is asked to contact Ridgeland Police Detective Erin Boyd at (601) 856-2121 or email at erin.boyd@ridgelandms.org.

