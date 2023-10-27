Promote Your Business
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer

Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her middle school sweetheart, Will Garriga, October 21 at the White House Hotel on Highway 90.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, celebrated a very special day in Biloxi last weekend; her beautiful wedding included a special surprise- a performance by country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood!

Bailey married her middle school sweetheart, Will Garriga, October 21 at the White House Hotel on Highway 90.

Bailey’s mom, Shelley Anderson, says Bailey and Will have been a couple since they were just 13 years old. The pair are both from Hurley and still live in Hurley. They graduated from East Central High School.

Garriga was crowned Miss Mississippi USA in 2021, while a full-time newborn nurse at Providence Hospital in Mobile. She’s the first Jackson County Miss Mississippi USA since 1984.

During her reign, Garriga became close friends with Lee Greenwood’s wife Kim. Kim Greenwood is a former Miss Tennessee USA and the director of the Miss Georgia USA, Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Mississippi USA pageants.

The Greenwoods attended Bailey and Will’s wedding, where Lee sang his iconic song ‘God Bless the USA’ to a surprised and excited reception crowd.

Bailey had 17 bridesmaids, including former Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss Tennessee USA, Miss Maryland USA, Miss South Carolina USA and two former Miss Mississippi Teen USAs.

Wedding videography is by Katelyn Lee Visuals.

