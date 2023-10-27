Warm Weekend; Chilly Next Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our big weather change inches ever closer!

However, today will follow suit with the rest of the week. Starting off in the low to mid 60s, with a few more clouds, and warming to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. The clouds will stick around with us throughout the day and a few of you may see a little sprinkle here and there. Otherwise, dry and warm conditions remain through the weekend.

Sunday night that lovely cold front will start to move into the area. This will increase rain chances to 20-30% across the area from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. Expecting to be all clear as you get out to trick or treat! Clear and chilly that is... temperatures will drop off quickly as the cold air moves in throughout the day on Monday. Highs will likely only reach the mid and upper 60s Monday and stay in the upper 50s for most places by Tuesday afternoon. That means by candy time we are looking at temps in the mid 50s for most of you! So, you may need to find a way to incorporate a jacket into the costume. Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be the coldest. With that said, there is a chance of our first frost of the season for areas along and north of I-20 on Wednesday and Thursday mornings! Things will gradually warm back up to the mid 70s with lows in the 40s as we get closer to next weekend.

The tropics are quiet for now, but the remnants of Tammy are still being monitored for redevelopment. This will likely only bring impacts to parts of Bermuda.

