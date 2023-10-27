Vicksburg church cancels controversial contract with Rolling Fork

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - There are new developments in an exclusive 3 On Your Side Investigation, Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff?

We were the first to tell you about a contract awarded to a Vicksburg church ministry and pastor Dr. General Bryant by the City of Rolling Fork. According to documents WLBT received, Bryant was to be paid thousands of dollars as a grants manager.

Following WLBT’s investigation, Dr. General Bryant and the church ministry have asked to be removed from the contract. The Mayor and Board of Alderman voted for a cease and desist on that contract requested by church officials in a special meeting Wednesday.

As the Delta town continues to recover from a deadly tornado in March, we are learning more about the contract and the process used by FEMA to help towns like Rolling Fork torn apart by disasters.

In a special called meeting of city leaders in Rolling Fork, Mayor Eldridge Walker and the Board of Aldermen signed a contract for the Grant Management Master Services Agreement for Public Assistance with Travelers Rest Ministries in Vicksburg.

That contract would have cost the city big bucks to find grants to help Rolling Fork recover from the deadly tornado that hit the area on March 24.

Mayor Walker said, “Subject matter to accept from Travelers Rest Church officials to cease and desist all grant management and related activities as of October 25, 23, 2023.”

City leaders and Dr. Bryant took this action after our exclusive 3 On Your Side Investigation detailing the contract and the money it was costing Rolling Fork.

Mayor Walker said, “Question on the motion. All in favor, vote I. ‘I.’”

Citizens are celebrating this development after complaining for months that the town was bleeding money that should be going to residents who are still suffering.

Many of them relocated to other towns after losing everything in the tornado.

Mayor Walker said, “Motion carries. See you on the 7.”

WLBT was able to obtain documents after filing a public records request with the City of Rolling Fork. The documents contain an invoice from Traveler’s Rest Ministries and the pastor Dr. General Bryant.

From August 8 through September 1 for a staff of seven people, the city issued a check for more than $113,000.

Dr. Bryant said, “I’ve got engineers, I’ve got Project Managers and all that here today that will be on the ground the rest, from now on.”

Also included in the documents, 3 On Your Side obtained four Task Orders that come to the total. This one is from August 28 through September 1. For Dr. Bryant, more than $6,000; the Administrative Assistant, $3,000; and another Project Manager Subject Matter Expert; $8,000.

For the staff of seven people, more than $40,000 for one week.

I talked with several residents after the Special Called Meeting who say ending the contract with Travelers Rest ministries is a win for Rolling Fork and taxpayers.

Darrell Dragoo said, “Not only do we have people from Mississippi, but we have people from as far as Puerto Rico. We’ve had someone from Guam, California. I’m from Illinois.”

Dragoo says it is the same process that is used nationwide for disaster relief. (WLBT)

In an exclusive interview, Darrell Dragoo the Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA explains how the process works and how FEMA reimburses areas dealing with disasters.

He did not comment on Traveler’s Rest and Dr. Bryant’s contract with Rolling Fork.

Darrell Dragoo, “It’s very distinct processes, procedures, policies that we have to use. The Public Assistance Program is a grant program. Okay. And it’s a grant program that will reimburse up to 75% of eligible documented expenses. So there’s a key, we just don’t hand out a check.”

FEMA has at least 400 people in several areas of Mississippi helping with recovery. They have offered assistance to Rolling Fork and its leaders as well as residents. Any items that are not approved by the federal agency will not be reimbursed which means the city would be on the hook for that money.

Dragoo said, “We will not go in and say and you shall use this, you have to change this. It’s not the intent of the program. The intent of the program is literally to assist in recovery with eligible documented expenses.”

He also explains FEMA’s work is to help families and their cities move forward.

Dragoo said, “It’s the same program we use nationwide for every disaster for public assistance. That’s the grant program that we use to reimburse communities and local governments. For eligible expenses and infrastructure, most people see facilities as those types of damages,”

“Individual Assistance is truly based on grants to survivor households, to survivors, where we provide them grant assistance to jumpstart that recovery, it’ll never make them whole,” Dragoo continued. “That’s not the intent. But it gets them a foot forward a jumpstart forward on their recovery process.”

Venisha Carter said, “I just started praying really loud. I said, God, please help me. God, what am I supposed to do? Please help me please help me. I just want to save my kids.”

Venisha Carter and her family barely survived the tornado. They made it to a bathtub with her throwing her body on top of her children and finances.

Her family came out of the storm to total destruction. Her car was thrown into a neighboring field. She is thankful for the help from FEMA.

Carter said, “I can say FEMA helped me because you know why I did everything they asked me to do. So people have to understand that when you’re seeking help, you have to follow the protocols, you have to do what they ask you to do.”

Breanna Oaks and her family have been relocated to an apartment in Vicksburg. She and her family also lost everything including her job at a Veterinary clinic.

She says it is a struggle.

Oaks said, “We both lost the jobs that we were working at in the tornado mine got completely destroyed. I was working at the animal clinic and he was working at the old Stop and Shop tearing it out and turning it into a new gym. We’ve been trying to find jobs trying to find houses. We’re kind of losing hope at this point.”

In the struggle, Oaks says she can’t understand why Rolling Fork officials are not doing more to help families who have lost so much.

Oaks explained, “It’s disappointing. I mean, it’s it makes you angry, because all this stuff that you’ve worked for, and you put time and your hard work and sweat and tears into is gone in a matter of seconds. And, you know, the city officials still have roofs over their heads. So they’re not they’re not bothered by it. They don’t see the struggle. They don’t see the pain and the tears and the struggling for money and trying to get back on your feet and get jobs and find somewhere else to go.”

Oaks is hoping to have a job and a permanent home for the holidays.

MEMA is working right along with FEMA in helping Rolling Fork Recover. MEMA provided this update on Thursday. There are now 117 individuals and 45 families living in 8 hotels. That is down from more than 700 after the tornado hit.

And Thursday afternoon Dr. General Bryant with Traveler’s Rest Ministries called and plans to give us an Exclusive interview and documents he says to clear his name and stop the talk about his church.

