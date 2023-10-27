Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky ticket sold in Hattiesburg matched all five numbers in the Thursday drawing of Mississippi Match 5.

The winning ticket claimed a jackpot worth $323,287.75.

The ticket was purchased from Corner Fuel Center on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg.

The winning numbers drawn were 5-6-12-24-29.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at Mississippi Lottery Corporation headquarters in Flowood.

The jackpot for Friday was reset to an estimated $50,000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Russell Gibbs, 46
Jackson man pleads guilty to carjacking man at gunpoint
Vicksburg church cancels controversial contract with Rolling Fork
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash