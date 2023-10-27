Things To Know Friday, October 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Vicksburg church cancels controversial contract with Rolling Fork

There are new developments in an exclusive 3 On Your Side Investigation, Rolling Fork Recovery or Ripoff? We were the first to tell you about a contract awarded to a Vicksburg church ministry and pastor Dr. General Bryant by the City of Rolling Fork. According to documents WLBT received, Bryant was to be paid thousands of dollars as a grants manager. Following WLBT’s investigation, Dr. General Bryant and the church ministry have asked to be removed from the contract. The Mayor and Board of Alderman voted for a cease and desist on that contract requested by church officials in a special meeting Wednesday.

2. Gubernatorial candidates throw punches from the podium at annual Hobnob forum

With just twelve days before Mississippians choose the state’s next governor, the state’s two gubernatorial candidates took jabs at each other’s record, business abilities, and campaign support, with economic leaders and reporters watching it all. The speeches served as the highlight of the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Hobnob event, where business leaders and lawmakers got to hear from most candidates running for statewide office. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves touted several of the state’s successes before the crowd, successes that all happened while he was in office.

3. Mayor holds annual State of the City address; also speaks on death of man killed by off-duty officer

Thursday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took to the podium to speak about the Capital City during his State of the City address. Not only did the mayor speak about what the city has been through this past year, but he also gave department heads and chance to speak and talk about their latest updates as well. The Mayor called the event a celebration, saying city leaders are excited about the city’s progress in spite of issues such as infrastructure, water, and crime.

BONUS: Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced

We now know the winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream home! WLBT’s Carmen Poe made the announcement live on the air Thursday on WLBT at Noon. Shirley Reeves of Yazoo City, Mississippi, is the new homeowner. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison is custom-built by Crosstown Builders.

