Studio 3 visits Callaway as the Charges take on Warren Central

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Studio 3 visited Callaway High School for The End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Chargers take on Warren Central in Week 11.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.