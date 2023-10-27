Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Southaven residents evacuated after gas leak

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A gas leak led to an evacuation in a Southaven neighborhood Friday morning.

The leak was reported at Valley Crest Drive and Summer Knoll Drive.

Over 30 homes were evacuated, but families have since been allowed to come back to their homes.

Crews are still at the scene working to make repairs.

It’s unclear what caused the leak, but one resident told Action News 5 they heard a loud boom between 3 and 4 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Russell Gibbs, 46
Jackson man pleads guilty to carjacking man at gunpoint
WLBT at 5p
Vicksburg church cancels controversial contract with Rolling Fork
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner