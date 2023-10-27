Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Phase 2 of the Museum Trail’s Waterworks Connector is now open for you to enjoy in downtown Jackson.

The nearly half-a-mile portion of the trail along I-55 is just part of the more than 5-mile project.

Once completed, it will be the capital city’s longest multi-use trail.

It will offer another means of transportation to connect Jackson residents and tourists to museums, parks and schools - all while promoting health and wellness.

“Jackson is thought of, and Mississippi is thought of, as the unhealthiest state in the country and the city of Jackson is right in the middle, and we wanted to provide an area where people can go out and exercise and enjoy each other’s company,” said Dr. Clay Hays with the Jackson Heart Foundation. “It brings the community together. It’s like one big linear park.”

The development was made possible by donors, volunteers, businesses and non-profit organizations.

The next phase will involve continued expansion to Downtown and West Jackson, with a direct connection to Jackson State University.

Capitol Police will patrol this portion of the trail.

