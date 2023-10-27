Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Phase 2 of the Museum Trail’s Waterworks Connector is now open for you to enjoy in downtown Jackson.

The nearly half-a-mile portion of the trail along I-55 is just part of the more than 5-mile project.

Once completed, it will be the capital city’s longest multi-use trail.

It will offer another means of transportation to connect Jackson residents and tourists to museums, parks and schools - all while promoting health and wellness.

“Jackson is thought of, and Mississippi is thought of, as the unhealthiest state in the country and the city of Jackson is right in the middle, and we wanted to provide an area where people can go out and exercise and enjoy each other’s company,” said Dr. Clay Hays with the Jackson Heart Foundation. “It brings the community together. It’s like one big linear park.”

The development was made possible by donors, volunteers, businesses and non-profit organizations.

The next phase will involve continued expansion to Downtown and West Jackson, with a direct connection to Jackson State University.

Capitol Police will patrol this portion of the trail.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
WLBT at 4p
Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg
Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg