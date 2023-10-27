At State of the City address, mayor speaks on death of man killed by off-duty officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took to the podium to speak about the Capital City during his 2023 State of the City address.

Not only did the mayor speak about what the city has been through this past year, but he also gave department heads a chance to speak and talk about their latest updates as well.

The mayor called the event a celebration, saying city leaders are excited about the city’s progress in spite of issues such as infrastructure, water, and crime.

“I think it’s important that we understand that not only do we need to lift up the things that we see the need to be fixed, but we have to understand that we are only struggling for the benefit of living struggle-free lives,” said Mayor Lumumba. “In those challenges, we see historic funding. We see officers coming back to JPD. We’ve actually had two consecutive years of violent crime on a decline. There is still a lot of work to do, but there’s a reason for optimism because we’ve had tremendous success in the past.”

The mayor says this has been a year of both challenge and promise.

While addressing the crowd, the mayor also touched on the nearly $1 billion Jackson is getting to help repair its water system.

He also talked about how aggressive the city has been in going after state and federal dollars. Once acquired, those funds will be used for things such as repaving the roads, fixing the city’s aging infrastructure system, as well as making improvements to the city’s parks.

For the first time, the mayor also spoke publicly about the death of 37-year-old Dexter Wade, hit and killed by an off-duty Jackson Police officer in March along I-55 South.

However, Wade’s family didn’t learn of his death until months later. The 37-year-old was later buried at a pauper’s cemetery in Raymond.

Lumumba said the issue at hand was a lack of communication between JPD’s missing person division, the accident investigation department, and the Hinds County Coroner’s Office.

Mayor Lumumba said that led to his family not learning about Wade’s death in a timely manner.

“But to add insult to that trauma, it is even more difficult to not have the ability to have a proper burial for your child,” the mayor expressed. “And for that, we regret the circumstance that Mr. Wade’s family has had to deal with. And so, we continue to lift them up in prayer.”

