Jackson man pleads guilty to carjacking man at gunpoint

Russell Gibbs, 46
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man pleaded guilty to an armed carjacking incident on Friday.

According to court documents, Russell Emmett Gibbs, 46, carjacked a man at gunpoint on Edgewood Terrace in the capital city in November of 2020.

Gibbs was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 6, 2023.

The 46-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on January 30, 2024, and faces a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison.

