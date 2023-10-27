Promote Your Business
Home Depot helps Forrest County school make landscaping improvements

In 2022, the program completed more than 2,200 projects in communities across the country.(WBRC)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Earl Travillion Attendance Center were hard at work Friday, making sure their playground was not only safe, but looked good as well.

All this came about from a trip to Home Depot.

“I went into Home Depot because I knew our school needed a few thing to kinda make the community look better and I asked them for help,” Assistant Principal Melissa Stidham said, “They said they were gonna adopt our school.”

Through its “Team Depot” program, the store was able to provide the school with rubber mulch for their playground, as well as flower beds and tables for their break area.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community through grants to schools, veterans,” Home Depot worker Connie Hitt said. “We’ve done several schools this year. Like with this one, we sponsored them to do the program.”

Stidham said the renovations are a part of a larger plan to make the school more eye-catching.

“We would love to figure out how we could get a new playground that the children could use,” said Stidham. “We would also like a chain link fence around the playground so that we could keep everybody where they need to be.”

Stidham said she hopes the new changes will encourage students to appreciate what they have around them.

“They are actually getting to be a part of the beautification, so it means a lot to their hearts to see their community look better, and they can be proud of their school,” said Stidham.

For more information on the “Team Depot” program, click here.

