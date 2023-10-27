Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old from Florence was killed during a motorcycle crash Tuesday on Shiloh Road.

Peyton Yawn, 19, died at the scene, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a motorcycle accident and deputies soon found that a Kawasaki motorcycle had left the road near a curve.

Yawn was lying near the road with serious injuries and later passed despite the best efforts of first responders.

