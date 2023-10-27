Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Much colder by next week
Much colder by next week(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature reached 89 degrees Friday afternoon, in Jackson.  That’s one degree below the record for today, that dates back to 1919.  High pressure will control our weather for this weekend delivering daily high temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees with overnight and morning lows in the 50s and 60s.  There will be patchy fog and haze, due to wildfire smoke, especially overnight and in the mornings, but every day will be sunny and dry.  A dense fog advisory is out overnight, and into Saturday morning.  We are continuing to see big changes next week in the weather.  Rainfall doesn’t look all that likely, but we could have some rain with a cool front on Monday, followed by much cooler weather on Halloween.  Temperatures will tumble downward through the 60s into the 50s Monday.  Highs next week look more likely in the 60s with lows in the 40s, but patchy frost is possible Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s.  Average high and low this time of year is 74 and 49.  Sunrise is 7:14am and the sunset is 6:14pm.

