First Alert Forecast: first frost and freeze of the season possible next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Besides a stray shower across the Lower Delta, we are expecting to round out the work week on a mostly quiet and warm note. High temperatures will rise back to the middle and upper 80s today under a partly sunny sky. Friday night football games should get on without any issues this evening. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND: We shouldn’t see any major changes in our weather heading into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are forecast to still run above average in the middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Monday, a big shift in our weather will emerge from an incoming strong cold front. It could feature a few showers or sprinkles on Monday into Tuesday, but the chance for rain are between 20-30%. In the wake of the front, much colder air is on track to filter in across the region. High temperatures for Halloween into early November may only top out in the 50s with low temperatures in the 30s. The potential for frost and a light freeze also looks possible, mainly Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures will start to moderate by late week into next weekend with highs back in the lower 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.