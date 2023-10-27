Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: first frost and freeze of the season possible next week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Besides a stray shower across the Lower Delta, we are expecting to round out the work week on a mostly quiet and warm note. High temperatures will rise back to the middle and upper 80s today under a partly sunny sky. Friday night football games should get on without any issues this evening. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND: We shouldn’t see any major changes in our weather heading into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are forecast to still run above average in the middle and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: By Monday, a big shift in our weather will emerge from an incoming strong cold front. It could feature a few showers or sprinkles on Monday into Tuesday, but the chance for rain are between 20-30%. In the wake of the front, much colder air is on track to filter in across the region. High temperatures for Halloween into early November may only top out in the 50s with low temperatures in the 30s. The potential for frost and a light freeze also looks possible, mainly Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures will start to moderate by late week into next weekend with highs back in the lower 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on...
Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced
Bettersten Wade Jackson Mississippi
‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights breakout
Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Woman found by Capitol Police after being shot in leg
Man injured after shooting at home in Jackson
Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

Latest News

Fall-like weather in the picture behind Monday's cold front.
Warm Weekend; Chilly Next Week
Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Big cool down next week with frost possible.
First Alert Forecast:
Forecast Trend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: turning much cooler by early next week