Alabama couple apprehend murder suspect who killed a mother, help children until police arrive

Couple helps children who lost their mother in shooting
By Bria Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A couple in Alabama helped save children from a murder suspect who shot and killed their mother.

The couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WBRC they were traveling along Huffman Road in Birmingham Tuesday when they noticed a little girl looking distressed and calling for help.

The wife immediately made her husband turn around, and they couldn’t believe what was about to happen next.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw this young lady’s face,” The wife said. “[The girl] said her mother had been shot on the side of the house. I could look at her face. She was in distress and had a phone in her hand. She said she couldn’t remember the number to 911.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is 48-year-old Emell Peavy. He is currently facing capital murder charges in the death of the mother, identified as 37-year-old April Britton.

Officials say before law enforcement arrived, the husband and wife said they tried to console the victim’s daughter and son. The wife said Peavy returned to the scene, and she says he acted as though nothing ever happened.

“She said ‘You killed my mama,’” adds the woman. “‘You killed my mama. I saw you kill my mama.’ The little girl said, ‘Please don’t let him kill me.’ I said baby, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’ll take a bullet today, but I won’t let him hurt you. You’re safe now.’”

She says she couldn’t understand why the suspect came back, but she and her husband weren’t going to let him leave.

“He tried to get in the car to leave, and my husband told him ‘No sir, you’re not going anywhere. You only have two choices, and that’s jail or hell.’ He held him at gunpoint until the police got there.”

The couple says they don’t consider themselves heroes but instead just being at the right place at the right time.

“We couldn’t change what happened, but we wouldn’t let anything else happen,” the wife said. “We were going to protect them at all costs. I hate that this happened to them, but I’m glad we were there to save these children. I don’t want these kids ever to think people don’t care. The little girl said, ‘It’s only God that y’all came because he could’ve come back and killed us.’”

She says her entire day yesterday was thrown off. She woke up late, which never happens, and now she realizes that was God putting her in a place to save those children from danger. Now they’re in a safe place with family.

