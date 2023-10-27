18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old female was killed in a single-car crash Monday morning in Rankin County.

Shybrea Cooley, of Jackson, was killed when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.

She died at the scene.

