18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old female was killed in a single-car crash Monday morning in Rankin County.
Shybrea Cooley, of Jackson, was killed when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.
It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.
She died at the scene.
