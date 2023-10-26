Promote Your Business
Two fires in two days on property of burned horse barn

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson fire officials responded to fires two consecutive days where horses were killed in Jackson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Forest Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 12 horses were killed when trapped inside the barn. Others managed to escape.

Wednesday, the animals’ remains were removed. Upset owners said they lost thousands of dollars and beloved horses.

According to arson investigators, the fire spread from an area on the property commonly used to burn items.

“We had a fire that got out of hand that previous day to where we had one of our units went over there and they extinguished that fire and then they had another one the next day,” said Armon.

Investigators say several people were questioned on the property and they have not determined who is responsible for starting the fire.

A burn ban is in effect which should have discouraged starting fires during these dry and windy conditions.

