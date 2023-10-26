Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term investigation of illegal drug activity, 39-year-old Richard Lee Harris and Brittany Alexie Broach, 34.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight law enforcement agencies worked together to serve search and arrest warrants at three locations in Lauderdale County Thursday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term investigation of illegal drug activity, 39-year-old Richard Lee Harris and Brittany Alexie Broach, 34.

Warrants were served in the 600 block of 39th Court East, the 200 block of Greenhill Road and the 400 block of Greenhill Road.

Richard Lee Harris
Richard Lee Harris(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Charges against Richard Lee Harris
Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine - $2,500,000
Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine - $1,000,000
Felon in Possession of a Firearm - $1,000,000
Possession of Adderall - $100,000
Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000
Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000

Total bond for Harris – $4,800,000
Brittany Alexie Broach
Brittany Alexie Broach(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Charges for Brittany Alexie Broach
Possession of Adderall - $100,000
Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000
Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000

Total bond for Broach – $300,000
As a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized as evidence in the investigation.
Over 6 ½ lbs. of Methamphetamine
Over 2 lbs. of Cocaine
Thirteen (13) lbs. of Marijuana
Thirty (30) Xanax pills
Twenty-two (22) Hydrocodone pills
Twenty-eight (28) Oxycodone pills
Two (2) Adderall pills
Six (6) Firearms

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the investigation and arrests.

The Sheriff’s Department said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be brought in the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...

7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Updated: moments ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

News

WLBT at 4p

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Florence teen killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
A 19-year-old from Florence was killed during a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

News

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg

Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket sold in Hattiesburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDAM Staff
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Hattiesburg

Latest News

News

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

Phase 2 of Museum Trail Unveiled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WLBT Staff
The nearly half-a-mile portion of the trail along I-55 is just part of the more than 5 mile project.

News

Woman accused of stealing over $1K in merchandise from Ridgeland business

Woman accused of stealing over $1K in merchandise from Ridgeland business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Police did not release any other information about the business or items stolen.

News

It happened at 10:44 a.m. on Northshore Parkway near Parkway Road.

18-year-old from Jackson killed in single-vehicle wreck in Rankin Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
Reservoir Police say her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

News

Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...

WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Flora Dedeaux
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, celebrated a very special day in Biloxi last weekend.

News

Bettersten Wade in Jackson, Mississippi.

National civil rights attorney to represent mother of son killed by off-duty JPD officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren
Mayor, JPD chief addresses death of Dexter Wade at State of the City.

News

Mayor says no malicious intent behind accidental death of Dexter Wade.

Lumumba discusses Dexter Wade

Updated: 5 hours ago