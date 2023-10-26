Things To Know Thursday, October 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. The St. Jude Dream Home will be given away Noon today!

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison will be given away on October 26 at noon on WLBT. (WLBT)

You could win a brand new today on WLBT! We’ll be drawing for the winner of the St. Jude Dream home live on WLBT at Noon. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison is custom-built by Crosstown Builders.

2. ‘I was calling and wondering where he was’: Mother says JPD didn’t notify her for months about missing son’s death

For 172 days, Bettersten Wade left no stone unturned in searching for her 37-year-old son, Dexter. She asked neighbors, searched abandoned houses, called detectives, and posted messages on social media begging him to come home. Dexter would never see those messages. He was killed on the night of March 5, after being struck by an off-duty police officer driving along I-55 South. Wade questions why it took so long for the Jackson Police Department to tell her about her son’s death.

3. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024

Photo from L to R: Paul Elias, Jimmy Smith, Jr., Jimmy Webb, Savanté Stringfellow, Richard Duease, Becky Vest (WLOX)

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly announced the selections for the Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2024 today. The newest group includes three NFL football players, a tennis professional, a track and field star, a basketball coach, a baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster, and the first-ever bass fisherman to be inducted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.