Winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We now know the winner of the 2023 St. Jude Dream home!

WLBT’s Carmen Poe made the announcement live on the air Thursday on WLBT at Noon.

Shirley Reeves of Yazoo City, Mississippi, is the new homeowner.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in the Town of Lost Rabbit in Madison is custom-built by Crosstown Builders.

“It’s difficult with every project to pull it together, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a heart mission that is close to your heart or not,” said Todd Sandridge, co-owner of Crosstown Builders. “I mean but this particular project, it was great, it actually, this year really went well. We didn’t have a lot of weather, because we’ve had a three-and-a-half-month drought. So not a lot of weather, we had to, you know, to move around and things like that. But the way that it came out and just the response from the community, our local vendors, or national vendors, has just been fantastic.”

Here are the home’s features:

3 Bedrooms

3.5 Baths

An Estimated 2,100 Square Feet

Secluded Side Patio

Bay Window

Breakfast Nook

Ventless Gas Log Fireplace

In Living RoomWalk-In Closets

Second Floor Loft With Ample Natural Light

Here are the other big winners :

Dorothy Torrey

Custom diamond necklace set in 14K gold and sterling silver, courtesy of Beckham Custom Jewelry Co.

Maxie Gordon

$10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

Patricia Maxfield

$2,000 VISA gift card for gas and groceries, courtesy of Welch Law Firm, P.A. and McKee Realty Inc.

Sheila Gibson

$1,000 shopping spree, courtesy of ASJ Interiors

