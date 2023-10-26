Nightmare on Harper Street now open
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Nightmare on Harper Street is open in Richland ahead of this weekend’s Halloween events. Studio 3 visited the haunted house.
It runs from Thursday night to Saturday night.
