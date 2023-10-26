Mississippi History: When gambling in Mississippi was only legal on water
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Studio 3 takes a look back in time to when gambling was legalized in Mississippi, but only on water.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.