MBI: Man dies while in custody of Magee Police Department

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death that occurred on Wednesday at about 5 p.m. in Magee.

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin tells WLBT that the person was allegedly in the custody of the Magee Police Department.

It is an open investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.