Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a home in Jackson.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Capitol Police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Burns Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. No suspect has been revealed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

