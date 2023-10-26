Man at center of parole controversy arrested for DUI months after release

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who was controversially paroled after spending more than 20 years behind bars in the brutal killings of his father and step-mother has been arrested months after his release.

James Williams III was released from prison in May despite a petition and repeated protests from his victims’ family members and that of dozens of Mississippi law makers.

According to Pearl police, on Friday, October 20, a car was discovered in a ditch in front of Valvoline on Highway 80.

However, there was no one in the car.

Police say they walked up to Valvoline and asked them if they knew where the driver of the vehicle was.

Their reply: Yeah, he’s in his office.

James Williams III admitted to being drunk and wrecking his car. He was arrested for DUI 1st offense, which is a misdemeanor.

He was booked into the Rankin County jail and bonded out.

At age 17, Williams killed both James Williams, Jr. and his wife Cynthia Williams by shooting them with a .22 rifle in December of 2002.

Williams then attempted to dismember the couple in order to fit them inside two Rubbermaid totes.

In 2005, Williams was found guilty of murdering his father and step-mother, and was sentenced to more than 60 years without the possibility of parole.

However, seven years later, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole for minor offenders was unconstitutional.

A total of 27 Mississippi House members asked the Parole Board to reverse their decision to grant James Williams III, parole, calling it a “public safety issue.”

In light of his recent arrest, the family of Cynthia Williams sent WLBT News this statement:

[Cynthia Williams’ family] wants to know if the Mississippi State Parole board still feels that the community is better served to have James Williams in the community drinking and driving than be incarcerated for the double murders that he is guilty of committing?

