Madison Central High School to increase police presence after multiple fights break out

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Central High School is set to increase their police presence after multiple reports of fights at the school campus.

Thursday, Madison Police released a statement saying that the increased presence will be in action “for the upcoming days.”

“The Madison Police Department is aware of several incidents and rumors that involve Madison Central High School and have taken each action seriously,” the Facebook post read. “As such, we will have an increased presence at the school for the upcoming days to make sure all of our children continue to have a safe learning environment.”

In the same post, Madison Central Principal Teague Burchfield says that there have been a few isolated fights between students this week.

He continued to say that no students were injured, and that the “disruptive behavior is not acceptable.”

