‘A long way to go’: Henifin touts wins, but says much more to be done to shore up water, sewer systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 500 water main breaks have been repaired since Ted Henifin took over Jackson’s water system about 11 months ago.

Henifin, the city’s interim third-party manager, recently gave the city council an update on his efforts to stabilize Jackson’s water system at its Public Works Committee meeting.

He also addressed several questions, including progress on repairing water main breaks and shoring up the city’s billing system, as well as efforts to ensure more minority-owned businesses receive contracts from JXN Water, the company Henifin formed to oversee the city’s water, sewer and water/sewer billing systems.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin discusses the city's billing challenges.

To help increase minority participation, JXN Water has brought on the Jones Group of Mississippi. He told council members that Gennie Jones is helping with the company’s “Small Minority Business Initiative” to help ensure smaller minority firms are equipped to work with the larger companies JXN Water already has in place.

“Jacobs, in particular, has pretty high safety standards and other requirements to do work on their facilities,” he said. “She’s actually helping a number of contractors work through that process, as well as the process for Stantec, which is the engineering firm... managing most of the work out in the field for pipes and things like that.”

Henifin says the initiative also includes helping prepare more minority businesses to take on long-term projects once the stipulated order is over.

“I talk often about Wachs Water and the work they’re doing on the [valves] and the [hydrants]. They are all from out of town,” he said. “They don’t have a local presence, and we think there’s an opportunity for local contractors to be mentored by them.”

“So, I’ve had those conversations, expect more in the future. I hope to give you an update that we’ve made that happen at some point in the coming months.”

Henifin says, so far, about 15 percent of all money spent on water projects has gone to minority-owned businesses. He says that number would be about 25 percent if the Jacobs contract was taken out of the equation.

Jacobs is Jacobs Solutions, the Dallas-based firm brought on to manage the city’s two water treatment plants.

“There were no minority vendors to do the work that Jacobs is doing running the water plants,” he said. “So, if you take that spend out, everything else we spend, 25 percent has gone to minority contractors up to this point.”

Henifin took over Jackson’s water system in November 2022 as part of a federal court order. The order came down after the city failed to bring its water system into compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and other regulations.

Since taking over, crews have patched more than 500 water main breaks, and have changed positions on 219 valves in an effort to restore water pressure across the city.

“Last week, we ended up with what we consider the biggest win we’ve had so far. We converted 180 houses in South Jackson from the surface water system to the well water system,” he said. “We got incredible feedback from the neighbors. Many of them have dealt with very low water pressure for years.”

Several council members commended Henifin for his efforts. Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley says his office has received far fewer complaints in recent months regarding water issues.

“You may not get the pat on the back, but just the absence of complaints is good,” Hartley said.

Additionally, no citywide boil water notices have been issued since December 2022, during the Christmas freeze. The 55 boil notices issued in the last quarter, meanwhile, were isolated to about 40 customers each.

Henifin also discussed efforts to shore up the city’s sewer system. Since being put in charge of sewer on September 30, the third-party manager says crews have repaired 30 sewer main breaks.

“Most neighborhoods have probably seen at least one fix... where we’ve actually gone in and corrected long-standing problems,” he said. “Anecdotally, there was one in Belhaven Heights at the intersection of Jefferson and Boyd... That one was corrected a couple of weeks ago, and people were walking by and driving by... and thanking contractors.”

Henifin touted what he said were little wins on the sewer side, but said much more needs to be done, and that paying for that work could be a challenge.

Most of the water work is being funded with hundreds of millions of dollars in allocations from the federal government, while work on the sewer side is primarily being paid for with the city’s water/sewer enterprise fund - the money brought in from water and sewer bill collections.

To help boost revenue, JXN Water was expected to begin shutoffs for nonpayment this fall. However, those plans are delayed largely because of staffing issues.

“We need our contractor, our metering contractor, to have enough staff to turn water back on. We don’t want to shut people off and not be able to turn on their water for two days because we don’t have the staff to do it,” he said. “They’re having some hiring issues, which is a common issue across the country right now.”

In the meantime, a campaign urging people to get current on their bills has been paying off. “We were at a 56 percent collection rate last quarter. This third quarter, we’re at 62,” he said. “We’re moving in the right direction. Granted it’s still a long way to go.”

Henifin said revenue will continue to go up as JXN Water identifies and sets up accounts for individuals receiving water illegally, and as contractors wrap up new meter installation.

In July, Henifin told Judge Henry Wingate that an estimated 7,000 properties in Jackson were receiving water, despite not having accounts set up with the city to pay.

“We’re working closely with (Horne LLP) as we’ve hired them to help us identify the missing customers. And we did get Entergy to turn over their customer data to us,” he said. “It was a court-ordered move, but they were cooperative. And we’re using it now to compare Entergy’s customer database to our customer database, with a pretty clear idea that anyone that’s got an electric bill should have a water bill.”

And, as more meters go in, the city will reduce the number of customers receiving estimated bills. “I think all the meters will be in the ground by the end of the year,” he said. “This is slow, hard work but we’re making it a top priority.”

