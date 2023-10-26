Promote Your Business
Head-on collision in Clarke County

One person reported with serious injuries
A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore has confirmed a head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 near County Road 680.

Two vehicles were involved. One was a white Honda CRV, and the other was a white Chevrolet Z71. One vehicle was in the southbound lane traveling north. It is unknown which vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.

A 93-year-old male with serious injuries was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The other driver had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

The white Chevrolet Z71involved in the collision that happened early Thursday morning in Clarke County.
The white Chevrolet Z71involved in the collision that happened early Thursday morning in Clarke County.
The white Honda CRV involved in the collision that happened early Thursday morning in Clarke County.
The white Honda CRV involved in the collision that happened early Thursday morning in Clarke County.

