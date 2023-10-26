Head-on collision in Clarke County
One person reported with serious injuries
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore has confirmed a head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 near County Road 680.
Two vehicles were involved. One was a white Honda CRV, and the other was a white Chevrolet Z71. One vehicle was in the southbound lane traveling north. It is unknown which vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.
A 93-year-old male with serious injuries was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The other driver had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.