First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new drought report is out and as expected things are getting worse. An exceptional drought, which is worse than an extreme drought, continues for much of our area and widespread rainfall is not expected for several days. High pressure will control our weather for the remainder of this week and upcoming weekend delivering daily high temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees with overnight and morning lows in the 50s and 60s. There will be patchy fog and haze, due to wildfire smoke, especially overnight and in the mornings, but every day will be sunny and dry. We are continuing to see big changes next week in the weather. Rainfall doesn’t look all that likely, but we could have some rain with a cool front on Monday, followed by much cooler weather on Halloween. Highs next week look more likely in the 60s with lows in the 40s, but patchy frost is possible Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Average high and low this time of year is 75 and 50. Sunrise is 7:13am and the sunset is 6:15pm.

